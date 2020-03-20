Alabama teacher dead in fatal crash on I-65 NB in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (12:20 P.M.) — ALEA identified the deceased as 69-year-old James Njengere, a teacher at the Alabama School of Mathematics & Science.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama State Troopers confirm they are working a fatal accident in Baldwin County.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65 northbound near the 31 mile marker.

Few details are available. Expect delays in the area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories