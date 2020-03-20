Alabama teacher dead in fatal crash on I-65 NB in Baldwin County

UPDATE (12:20 P.M.) — ALEA identified the deceased as 69-year-old James Njengere, a teacher at the Alabama School of Mathematics & Science.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Alabama State Troopers confirm they are working a fatal accident in Baldwin County.
The accident occurred Thursday afternoon on Interstate 65 northbound near the 31 mile marker.
Few details are available. Expect delays in the area.
