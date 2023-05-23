FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A long line of law enforcement officers made their way to Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope Tuesday morning to remember one of their own. Kimberly Sickafoose was someone who touched many lives across south Alabama with her big personality and love for helping others.

“One of the things that was very unique about her is she really did care about the community, service to the community, how she could improve things for the community and that’s one of the things that we’ll remember her for,” said Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack.

She lost her life earlier this month while working in Mobile on patrol. She began her law enforcement career in Orange Beach as a dispatcher, working her way up the ranks with stops at police departments in Elberta, Foley and Summerdale before becoming police chief in Silverhill. Most knew her as Kim Wasdin at the time. Most recently she was a port authority officer in Mobile where she served since 2016.

“What a good heart and she just couldn’t sit still. If she saw a need to help someone she was helping them,” said Lee Ann Thompson.

The United States Honor Flag, originally flown above the World Trade Center site following the September 11th attacks, serving as an emblem of remembrance and respect during Tuesday’s service. It’s purpose is to comfort families of fallen heroes.

“It’s an opportunity for us to recognize her selfless service, her sacrifice. That’s why the flag is here,” said Chris Heisler of The Honor Network.

Kimberly Sickafoose’s dedication to law enforcement and this tight-knit community is something that won’t be forgotten.

“This is a family, it’s a family that lives together, it’s a family that grieves together, it’s a family that works together far beyond just the day to day aspects of the job,” added Sheriff Mack.