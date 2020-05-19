Alabama School of Math & Science to hold graduation ceremony at The Hangout

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama School of Math and Science announced they will hold their senior graduation ceremony at The Hangout on Friday, May 22nd from 11 AM to 1 PM.

ASMS says the Hangout is offering the use of their facilities and the opportunity to host their graduation in the courtyard on the main stage.

According to David Zislin, of Hangout Hospitality Group, “The Hangout is excited to partner with ASMS and to provide these students with a well-deserved opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. In light of recent events, there are many students who were not able to attend their own graduations, and it is an honor to host such a special occasion.” Zislin has one child who currently attends ASMS, another graduated from there in 2018, according to the school’s press release.

“Graduation is important to our amazing seniors, and The Hangout is the perfect place for them to walk across the stage safely and in style,” says ASMS President Dr. John Hoyle. “We appreciate The Hangout and look forward to a joyful celebration.”

Students from all over the state attend the school which is the state’s only fully public and residential high school for sophomores, juniors, and seniors pursuing advanced studies in math, science, and the humanities. Tuition, room, and board are free.

