BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — There are a total of six races that are happening for Baldwin County as part of the Alabama Primary Elections.

Donna Givens and Angelo Fermo face off for Harry Shiver’s District 64 seat in the state House. Joe Faust, who has been in the House since 2002, faces a challenge from Jennifer Fidler for District 94. In District 95, it’s a tree way contest for the seat left vacant by Steve McMillan. Frances Holk Jones, Michael Ludvigsen and Reginald Pullman are all vying for the seat.

Rondi Kirby and Janay Dawson are fighting for the Board of Education position. The District 2 County Commission seat will go to either Matt Mckenzie, Jonathan Armstrong or Steve Carey. The District 4 County Commission seat will either go to Charles Gruber or Chris Crawford.