GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama man has been charged with a DUI after a fatal crash that killed an 80-year-old man from Indiana.

Jackson Walters, 20, from Irondale, was charged with reckless manslaughter and DUI in the death of James Reed in a crash last week in Gulf Shores. Reed died after being struck by an SUV driven by Walters on Wednesday, March 16 in the 1500 block of East 2nd Street. Reed was riding a mobility scooter at the time of the crash.

Walters was released on bond from the Baldwin County Jail on Friday, March 18.

On March 16, at about 6:22 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of East 2nd St. for a report of a crash.

