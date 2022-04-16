STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Conversation and Natural Resources is hosting free firearms training sessions this Spring. Topics to be covered include:

Safe handling and storage of firearms

The parts of semi-automatic pistols and revolvers

Marksmanship

Live fire on paper and steel targets

Equipment that is being provided free of charge includes eye and ear protection, as well as a .22 rimfire handgun and all the ammunition needed. If you already have your own handgun and appropriate ammunition, you can bring it for use in the class.

The lone sessions that are being offered in our viewing area will be hosted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Range located at 15950 Mosley Road in Stapleton on April 30th. Session one will be from 8:30 in the morning until noon and session two will be from one in the afternoon until five in the afternoon.

