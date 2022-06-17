GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Three new siblings are calling the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo home.

Daniel, Chadwick and Regina are African Lions born at the Pittsburgh Zoo. They are on exhibit now and could play an important role in the survival of the species.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo was approached by the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) to become an active partner in establishing new genetic lines within the North American population of African lions.

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will be working with accredited zoos across the United States to monitor and control the breeding of the African lion population to ensure the future of African lions in North America.

The Lion Exhibit is sponsored by the City of Orange Beach and a generous donation by Ted Scarritt owner of Perdido Beach Services.