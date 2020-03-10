Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to open new location Wednesday morning, LIVE coverage on WKRG

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is set for opening its new location Wednesday morning.
The zoo plans to open to the public at its new location in Gulf Shores after a ceremony around 9AM.
The new facility is much larger than the previous one and is located on Oak Road East, north of the Intracoastal Waterway.
WKRG News 5 will have LIVE coverage of the opening on WKRG News 5 at 9 and on WKRG.com
