Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo still working during closure

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is eerily quiet. Closed now for almost three weeks, the animals are hungry to see people again while the keepers are making sure they are cared for and healthy during the pandemic.

“Blaze, snoot, good boy.” The training, feeding and caring doesn’t stop just because the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is closed. Just one week after opening at its new location the Coronaviru pandemic shut it down. “We’re still working everyday,” says director Joel Hamilton. “We have split into two shifts. A team “A” and a team “B”. We work half the week and the other team works the other half the week. So we’re hopefully keeping people as seperate as we can.”

Work continues, on exhibits or just keeping the animals happy, the reason the zoo is closed is never out of mind. “Now instead of interacting with the public constantly throughout the day we are spending all of our time caring for the animals, assisting with our commissary, cleaning things. A lot of our day is spent sterilizing things,” says keeper Avalee Kelley

The animals know things are different as well according to Hamilton. “You got some animals that are kind of looking around for people and we would like to have people back here.”

Once the “all-clear” is given and zoo can welcome guests again Hamilton says they plan to have a grand re-opening.

