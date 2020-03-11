Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo reopens in new location Wednesday

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The “Little Zoo That Could” takes a big step today. Officials cut the ribbon on the new location for the zoo. The zoo plans to open to the public at its new location in Gulf Shores after a ceremony around 9 AM. Officials say they expect the ribbon cutting to be brief because they want the focus to be on the guests and checking out all the new exhibits.

The new facility is much larger than the previous one and is located on Oak Road East, north of the Intracoastal Waterway. The new zoo includes “Big Cat Canyon,” a bear habitat and live giraffe feedings.

The zoo is a Gulf Shores landmark that has been through storms and difficulties. Today they start a new chapter in a sprawling new facility.

