Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo reopens as COVID-19 restrictions ease

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You have more entertainment options available on the gulf coast. In south Baldwin County and statewide in Alabama, entertainment venues were allowed to reopen in the last 24 hours with some restrictions. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is among those reopening. “The Little Zoo That Could” does the impossible with a second opening in less than a year. People were glad to have another activity on top of the beach.

“I think it’s important for the people to come and have a different experience at the beach,” said Jessica Stewart from Natchez, Mississippi. People were waiting for this place to come back.

“It’s really nice to get back to a sense of normalcy,” said Brianna Stroup from Indiana. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo was only open one week before they had to close due to Coronavirus concerns impacting the whole state, now they hope people will just come back. There are six-foot markers all around, plexiglass shields up and the zoo is now a one-way path around the park. In order for it to work, guests need to remember to leave space for others.

“Be conscious of your surroundings and those you’re with and take precautions recommended by the state and wash your hands that’s one of the simplest things we can do,” said the Executive Director of the zoo Joel Hamilton. Animal encounters and some attractions are not available to cut down on lines forming. The executive director says the shutdown is a financial hardship but they’re thankful for donors that stepped up during this time.

