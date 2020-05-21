Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo reopening Saturday

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo_284886

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is reopening at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23, with restrictions.

There will be no encounters and amusements are still to be determined.

Find out more more information on their Facebook.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast