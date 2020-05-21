Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo reopening Saturday

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is reopening at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 23, with restrictions.
There will be no encounters and amusements are still to be determined.
Find out more more information on their Facebook.
LATEST STORIES
- Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying
- Wife of retired NWFL naval commander says his COVID-19 recovery is a ‘miracle’
- 7 inmates dead, 69 positive for COVID-19 at Milton prison
- Fewer showers and storms as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend
- 18 of 24 Escambia Co. COVID-19 deaths reported at nursing homes