Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo prepares animals for deep freeze

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The good news this cold snap is supposed to be brief but everyone needs to be prepared and that includes the animals at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

Hello winter, “This is a little bit extreme and the wind is not helping.” That wind keeping temperatures tumbling so zookeepers are bundling up the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

“We’ve got heat lamps, also have tarps up around the aviary so we like to make these blocks for wind blocks,” says head avian keeper Rachel Gulley. “It just kind of creates warm pockets and face heat lamps to keep them toasty warm.”

While the big cats don’t mind the cold, the monkey’s need a little extra care according to head primate keeper Hannah Friess. “This is their night house so this is where we make it nice and warm for them to ride out these cold temperatures.”

“We started preparing a couple of days ago,” says curator Cyndi Johnson. “We are just putting on the finishing touches today to make sure everybody has nice warm beds, they have some northern wind blocks, they’ll have hot food in the morning to put in their belly’s to make sure they stay warm enough.”

Fur and feathers aren’t always enough. The extra help is always appreciated.