GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beloved Bengal tiger has died at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores, according to the zoo.

Zookeepers said Rani was humanely euthanized after being diagnosed with renal failure. Her brother, Rajah, died back in February at age 18.

“As she aged, Rani was under the close supervision of her keeper and veterinarian care teams,” the Zoo wrote on Facebook. “Rani was mostly blind, hard of hearing, and was recently determined to have renal failure. Unfortunately, her condition worsened, and her quality of life became compromised. Thus, the best course of action for Rani was to humanely say goodbye.”

Rani came to the Zoo as a small cub with brother, Rajah. Both tigers became symbols of the south Alabama zoo.

“Rani came to us as a little cub and lived at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo her entire life. The staff caring for her describe her as sassy, full of attitude, and were honored to take care of her,” said Joel Hamilton, Executive Director. “Her presence at the Zoo not only brought joy to the staff and our guests but helped educate our guests of how important it is to take care of wildlife and preserve our planet.”

On May 3, a Sumatran Tiger, Kipling, at the Hattiesburg Zoo passed away after his health declined due to his age.

Bengal tigers are an endangered species, according to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.