GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3.

The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s facilities are maintained, according to a Facebook post from the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo.

The new prices are $22.95 for adults and $19.95 for seniors and those who are active military. Prices for children ages three through 12 will stay at $14.95, according to the post.

For children ages two and under, admission is still free. Baldwin County residents will still receive a 10% discount on ticket prices, according to the post.