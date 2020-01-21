Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo delays opening of new location

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has pushed back opening of its new location siting construction delays.

The zoo, originally scheduled to open February 1, says they will open in March.

The new zoo is located off County Road 6 in Gulf Shores.

