Alabama Governor speaks in Baldwin County for first time since toll proposal

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is in Southwest Alabama later today for the first time since calling for a meeting to discuss controversial tolls attached to the I-10 Mobile River Bridge project.

Amid the uproar over ALDOT’s toll proposal, Ivey called for a meeting of the state’s rarely convened Toll Road Bridge and Tunnel Authority. The governor’s letter said she wants to sit down with ALDOT, federal officials and other stakeholders including members of the public to talk about the project and the best way forward. Her letter seemed to neither condemn nor support tolls. She said she’s sensitive to what a toll could do to families and businesses that have to pay it. Ivey also acknowledged the cost of doing nothing is high.

The governor is slated to speak this morning at the Economic Development Association of Alabama Summer Conference. That’s this morning at 11:30 at Perdido Beach Resort. We expect to ask her more about the toll issue.