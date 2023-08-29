SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Alabama Forestry Commission are still asking homeowners to delay any burning on their property with wildfire risks still high. Most of our area is still under a fire danger advisory. That means the risk of a small burn getting out of control fast is still high. The advisory is in effect for most Alabama counties–in our area includes Mobile, Baldwin, Monroe, Clarke, and Conecuh Counties. This is a voluntary restriction on any burns less than a quarter acre–anything larger requires a burn permit. Overall, Forestry Commission officials say this has been a calm summer with a lot of rain to start. In the last month, extremely dry conditions and triple-digit heat led to wildfires across the region.

“If you’re doing a controlled burn and it gets away from you, you can be held liable for that as far as damages to your neighbor’s property. And in some instances, there might be enforcement actions that could be brought against an individual,” said Regional Forester Benji Elmore. This weekend they called in help from foresters from North Alabama–they responded to nine fires in Mobile and Baldwin County that consumed 300 acres. The fire danger advisory is separate from ADEM’s burn ban–which covers large-scale burns that can impact air quality–like burns for clearing land for construction and development.