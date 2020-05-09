BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Forestry Commission is heading to a large fire in Bon Secour on County Road 49 Saturday.
Additionally, 7 fire departments were dispatched to assist on scene as well.
This is a developing story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Large police presence off of I-65, Government Blvd. in Mobile deters traffic
- Alabama Forestry Commission, 7 fire departments headed to large fire in Bon Secour
- MPD investigates homicide on Third Street
- Report: Deputies in Ohio arrest naked man, claiming to be Jesus
- 3 New York children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19