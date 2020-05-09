Alabama Forestry Commission, 7 fire departments headed to large fire in Bon Secour

BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Forestry Commission is heading to a large fire in Bon Secour on County Road 49 Saturday.

Additionally, 7 fire departments were dispatched to assist on scene as well.

This is a developing story.

