Alabama Coastal Cleanup returns to much of the coast

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Coastal Cleanup returns and picks up hundreds of pounds of trash from around the region. As volunteers make their way over rocky shores, they also have to contend with intermittent showers through the morning.

“I’m ready to pick up trash and not get wet,” said 5th-grade volunteer Zoe Doll dressed in a rain poncho. Staying dry may be easier said than done Saturday. People picked up trash and whatever junk they could find to make their neighborhoods a little better.

“Because it’s the most beautiful part of our existence and that we need to treasure it and cherish it and you know not to take it for granted,” said volunteer Ardis Fine. Organizers say they’re happy to see a lot of these cleanup sites return, last year’s cleanup fell days before Hurricane Sally made landfall,”

“Not only does it engage and have people as a touchpoint to their local waterways it teaches them about what’s being found and so educational campaigns and we can build a better citizenry and a better planet,” said Daphne Zone Coordinator Cathy Barnette.