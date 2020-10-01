Alabama beaches reopen Friday after Hurricane Sally

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a view few ever get tired of seeing and after a storm the gulf waters seem prettier than ever. Two weeks after Hurricane Sally a lot more people will have the opportunity to enjoy Alabama’s beaches.

“I think it’s a great idea.” Tim Hill has one of the Gulf Shores businesses, Gulf Shores Beach Retreats, that have re-opened after Sally. “It’s been a tough year with the pandemic and now the hurricane and so businesses, we need the money.”

Over the last couple of weeks construction crews have replaced tourists, debris piles are more common that sand dunes and many businesses like Desoto’s Seafood Kitchen are still trying to put the pieces back together. “We’re working on it,” says owner Rosemary Steele. “We’re working hard. We’re hoping to get open as soon as possible.” That could be by mid-October. The concern is the return of tourists will slow things down.









“I think it’s really important that people understand that we’re trying to get work done here and of course we want to welcome back our guests as quickly as possible. I just think people need to be patient and not have people in our way just wanting to look around,” says Steele.

It may not be a familiar beach view with signs of Sally all around but it will be a welcome one. “I don’t think we should keep the beaches closed until everything is finished,” says Hill. “We have to reopen and I think tomorrow’s a great day.”

While beaches are reopening, most of the beach accesses, parking areas, are not. East Gulf Place in Gulf Shores is the only one opening there and it is only for Gulf Shores residents with proper credentials. The others are expected to be open later this month.

