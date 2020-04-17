Alabama beaches could re-open in two weeks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – For almost a month now the beaches in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach have been closed. In a couple of weeks that could start to change. “I think it’s a very good idea to open the beaches,” says Jerry Green of Gulf Shores. “People are going stir crazy. They need to do something.”

Alicia Cross who works in the hospitality industry does not share that opinion. “I don’t think that they should just because when people get down here it’s just going to get worse.”

Starting May 1st it’s recommended beaches re-open with limited activity; walking, running, fishing, but no umbrellas, no chairs. By May 15th, people can return with chairs and tents but are limited to groups of ten or less and social distancing is still in play. “I think people being careful and adhering to the rules that they set, the six feet and all that stuff and the masks, I think it would work out fine,” says Dick Socier of Foley.

Bird Betz agrees, “If they are going to do it in stages I think it is going to be a good idea but keep it in stages.”

The main concern seems to be once the beaches are opened beachgoers will bring a second wave of the virus to Baldwin County. “I’m very hopeful that people recognize the importance of social distancing that they maintain that space and everyone can enjoy it. If not, we may have to go back to shutting them down,” says Green.

Beefed up patrols on the beaches, like they would have used during Spring Break, will be used to enforce the restrictions. Governor Ivey’s decision on how to re-open business and the beaches is expected next week.

