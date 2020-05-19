Alabama AG’s Office sues City of Fairhope for sewage overflow

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — On May 15, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against the City of Fairhope for an excess amount of sewage that flowed into Big Mouth Gully and the Mobile Bay.

The lawsuit mentions, in particular, 2,300 gallons of sludge that flowed into Big Mouth Gully in October of 2018.

Since the City runs the Fairhope Water Waste Treatment Plant, and the Mobile Bay and Big Mouth Gully are state waters, the City is required to maintain the facility and report sewage spills.

We’ve included a piece of the suit below.

Ala. Code §22-22-9(i)(3) (2006 Rplc. Vol.) requires that a permit be obtained prior to discharging any new or increased pollution into any water of the State. The Defendant reported unpermitted discharges to the Department in the form of Sanitary Sewer Overflows (“SSOs”) between April 2015 and April 2020. Permit Condition I.C.2.d requires the Defendant to provide notification to the Director, the public, the county health department and any other affected entity such as public water systems, as soon as possible upon becoming aware of any notifiable SSO. Permit Condition III.H.30 defines a notifiable SSO as “an overflow, spill, release or diversion of wastewater from a sanitary sewer system that: a) Reaches a surface water of the state; or b) May imminently and substantially endanger human health based on potential for public exposure including but not limited to close proximity to public or private water supply wells or in areas where human contact would be likely to occur.” Therefore,the Director, the public, the county health department, and any other affected entity must be notified as soon as possible when the Defendant becomes aware of a notifiable SSO. The submitted SSO reports included in Exhibit B indicate that the Director, the public, and/or the county health department were notified of the SSOs as required by the permit. Alabama Attorney General’s Office vs. City of Fairhope

