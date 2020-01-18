AL Congressional District 1 GOP candidates have first debate of 2020

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are less than two months away from Alabama’s presidential primary election. There are a lot of big seats up for grabs including an opening in Alabama’s first congressional district.

Five candidates took the stage in Daphne and also did a little meet and greet with potential voters. Members of the Baldwin County Republican Party hosted a debate Saturday for the five candidates for Alabama’s first congressional district. They talked about trade, taxes and marijuana among other issues. The talk was civil and nobody seemed to attack another candidate. Most candidates tried to talk about their conservative credentials to strike a chord with Republican voters. Whoever comes out the winner of the primary could likely take the seat.

“Like anything, you never want to take anything for granted, but the fact is, historically, District One is a Republican seat. We see no reason for that to change. We believe the candidate for and ultimate office holder will be decided in that March primary,” said Baldwin County Republican Party Chair Michael Hoyt.

While the candidates clashed some on certain issues, they do have agreement on one thing. With so many in the field, it seems that a runoff primary with the top two finishers is likely.