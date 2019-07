GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Jack Edwards Airport in Gulf Shores is now home to a new air charter/ambulance service called Intensive Air Care and Charter Air.

Veteran pilot Joe Todor has spent the better part of a year developing the company and now his King Air B200 is ready to service the needs of the corporate community and all medical institutions along the Gulf Coast.

Locals call it a fantastic asset for the community.