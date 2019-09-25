Air and ground ambulance coverage for Gulf Shores residents

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – PRESS RELEASE: Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and the City Council approved an agreement at Monday’s City Council meeting to eliminate virtually all out of pocket expenses for Gulf Shores residents receiving emergency ground or air ambulance transport as outlined below.

The agreement will provide guaranteed coverage for all permanent Gulf Shores residents who receive ground or air ambulance transport from any location in Baldwin County by an AirMedCare Network provider, which includes MedStar Ambulance and MedStar AirCare who provide nearly all emergency transport for Gulf Shores.

Through this partnership, Gulf Shores becomes the first community in America to provide both ground and air ambulance transport coverage for its residents.

“One of our strategic goals of Vision 2025 is to provide leading edge healthcare for our residents,” Mayor Robert Craft said. “This agreement brings us one step closer to fulfilling that goal by minimizing the cost for emergency medical transportation and giving our residents peace of mind in the fact that their overall health, safety and wellbeing is important to us.”

Effective October 1, residents of Gulf Shores who are picked up in Baldwin County, will have no out-of-pocket expenses if transported by an AirMedCare Network provider. Whatever the resident’s insurance – or third-party insurance – pays is considered payment in full. Those who are uninsured at the time of transport will be billed for the Medicare Allowable Rate.

Residents who are uninsured may elect to purchase a full ground transport membership for $35 a year, which will eliminate any potential out of pocket expenses associated with the uninsured exception above.

“I have personally seen residents who receive air ambulance transport service without this membership get an out of pocket bill, over and above their medical insurance coverage, leaving them with thousands of dollars owed”, said Gulf Shores Fire Chief Hartly Brokenshaw.

In addition to the local membership being provided by the City, Gulf Shores’ residents may upgrade to a nationwide AirMedCare Network annual membership for a discounted rate of $45 per household or $35 per household for seniors. The full membership program removes all insurance and pickup location restrictions and provides members coverage for all AirMedCare Network air ambulance transports across its 38-state coverage area.

For more information full AMCN membership, please contact a membership representative at (800) 793-0010.