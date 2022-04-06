BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police Officer Brandon Ard, Robertsdale Corrections Officer Reese Jackson, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Smith and Richard “Hump” Humphrey investigator for the District Attorney’s office. Their names are important. Their lives are not forgotten.

“We will never forget him,” said Baldwin County District Attorney Bob Wilters. “We can’t forget him.”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid special tribute to the fallen officers Wednesday by also remembering the ones they left behind.

“Reese made an impact on me and my children daily and when he passed we had so many people reach out to us and let us know how big of a difference he made in their lives,” said Jackson’s widow Amanda. She was the first in the county to feel the grief of losing a hero. “He loved his job. He told me from the day we met he wanted to be a cop. He wanted to be in law enforcement and we made it happen.”

She along with loved ones from the Ard family in Orange Beach, the Smith family and the Humphrey’s in Bay Minette all received a proclamation and a special remembrance from the Attorney General, a statute of hands in prayer. “That helped me get through a difficult time and I wanted to hope that would do the same thing for a family as they continue to see that and to know they are remembered, to know they are loved, to know they are lifted up by communities,” said Marshall.

Three of the four officers died after being exposed to covid. Deputy Bill Smith died saving the life of a swimmer in Fort Morgan. All of them are considered heroes. All of them are remembered and honored again for their sacrifice.