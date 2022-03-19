FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Arts and Crafts festival finally gets fully underway. News 5’s Rose Ann Haven helped kick off the opening ceremonies. Those ceremonies were moved back to Saturday.

A severe weather threat cut Friday’s opening day down to just a few hours. Saturday people were out in force. It’s the first large-scale arts and crafts festival since 2019. This year they’re also celebrating the festival’s 70th anniversary.

“The reason it’s been so successful is the Fairhope community and the people of the Eastern Shore we have amazing southern hospitality the artists love coming here the community supports it, comes out and shops, great food great music and I think it’s our people,” said Marissa Thetford with the festival.

The Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival wraps up Sunday. They open at 10 Sunday morning. They hope to have 250,000 visitors for the three-day event.