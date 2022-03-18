FAIRHOPE, Ala, (WKRG) — A crazy start to the 70th annual Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival and certainly not the way organizers wanted it to begin with weather sirens warning of severe weather in the area.

Weather concerns forced a delay in the opening of the festival which was a surprise to Texas artist Richard Franklin. “I was expecting light rain and a little bit of wind but when the sirens went off I was like shocked.”

Thunder rolled, the rain came in sheets sending artists scrambling to stay dry and save their art. The wind and rain re-arranged a few things including damage to a couple of tents. Organizers reported “minimal” damage. “You know everybody here is pretty much professional so we’re used to this kind of weather,” said Tennessee artist Rick Heard making his 20th trip to the festival.











By early afternoon the rain was gone, the wind beginning to die down. “It’s good for the wind chimes but it’s bad for the fountains because it blows all the water out of the fountains,” said Heard.

The official opening was pushed back to 3 p.m. Friday but art lovers couldn’t wait and as soon as the weather cleared and the displays by more than 200 artists were up, the people were there too.

The festival may have been delayed but was never defeated. “I can’t wait till the sun comes out and actual people come,” said Franklin. “I’m looking more forward to people coming so when the people come we’re going to be ready for them.”