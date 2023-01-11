DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Music has always been important to Anna Taylor until that hot August afternoon in 2019.

“I get on the band field and I start practicing and I just fall over,” said Taylor.

She was diagnosed with “Sudden Cardiac Arrest”. She was 17 years old.

“You never think something is going to happen to you until it does and I learned that stuff like this happens to people my age because it happened when I was 17,” said Taylor. “‘m 21 now and I’m still recovering.”

Anna Taylor returns to the practice field at Daphne High School.

An AED, automated external defibrillator, and CPR saved her life.

“We’re really blessed that she is here with us today,” says her Mom Tracy. It’s all still hard to comprehend. “This happens to older people. This doesn’t happen to younger people, what?”

Anna Taylor initially spent three months in the hospital after collapsing on the band’s practice field

But then, Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac emergency played out in front of the world. Taylor relived her own recovery through him.

“I felt his first hand. POV of what he was going through and I kept getting updates,” said said. “I did that, I did that, I did that and I just hope people know that AEDs do save lives.”

Her focus now is educating on the importance of AEDs on every school campus.

“Stuff like what happened to him and what happened to me, it happens every single day,” she said. “Some people do not get as lucky as we did.”

The music almost ended for Anna Taylor that August afternoon but her song is not finished, only the melody has changed.