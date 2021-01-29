ADPH expands groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Feb. 8

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After weeks of vaccinating first responders, health care workers and those 75 and older, more groups are being added to the lines to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Feb. 8, frontline workers like teachers, postal workers, grocery store workers and those 65 and older are among those that will be eligible.

But, Alabama’s supply of the vaccine is not keeping up with the demand. 772,275 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Alabama, 323,875 doses have been administered. “So, 42 percent of what we have received has gotten into someone’s arm. Most all of the rest of it has someone’s name on it. It’s a second dose or in some cases it’s a first dose for somebody with an appointment.”

The additional groups to be vaccinated will cover another 700 thousand Alabamians but state health officer Dr. Scott Harris admits there is still not enough vaccine for everybody. “We’re telling people they are eligible, they deserve it, they want to get it and will get it as soon as possible but there will be shortages.”

In addition, the state is also planning large scale vaccination drive-thru clinics in eight locations around the state.

The Biden administration will release an additional 10 thousand doses to states for at least the next three weeks. That vaccine will be used at drive-through clinics in Huntsville, Anniston, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma, Dothan and Mobile where they hope to vaccinate a thousand people a day.