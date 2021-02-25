ADPH asks Alabama residents who have had COVID-19 to complete a confidential survey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is conducting an online survey designed to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 and to supplement ADPH investigation and contact tracing efforts.

Any Alabama resident who has ever tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is asked to complete the survey. All answers will remain confidential. The survey will take 5 to 10 minutes to complete.

The direct link to the survey is at https://epiweb.adph.state.al.us/redcap/surveys/?s=YFXWHEATFK, or go to alabamapublichealth.gov and click on the “Have you had COVID-19?” banner to access the survey. You may also go to ADPH’s social media pages for a direct link.

General information about COVID-19 is available at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19/index.html or by calling the COVID-19 Information Hotline number at 1-800-270-7268.