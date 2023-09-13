UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Gulf Shores Police Department is no longer actively searching for the escaped inmate, Christopher Ivy Bates.

Investigators believe the suspect had the help of an accomplice and fled the area.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division is looking for Bates.

GSPD thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin County Emergency Management, ADOC and Gulf Shores citizens for their help in looking for Bates.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama Department of Corrections inmate left his assigned workplace Wednesday around 11:30 a.m., according to the Gulf Shores Police Department.

The inmate, Christopher Ivy Bates, was last seen in the area of County Road 8, according to GSPD. Police also said he discarded his inmate clothing and was last seen in his underwear and a white T-shirt.

Bates stands at 5 feet, 4 inches and weighs 144 pounds. He has a neck tattoo and gold teeth.

GSPD is assisting ADOC in looking for Bates.

Those who have information on Bates’ whereabouts can contact GSPD at 251-968-2431.