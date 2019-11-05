Accident closes road, snaps power pole in Bay Minette

Baldwin County

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police say Hand Avenue from Petty Lane to Highway 287 is closed due to an accident and broken power pole.

Alabama Power is on scene and making repairs.

Please avoid the area while crews clear debris.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

