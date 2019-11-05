BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bay Minette Police say Hand Avenue from Petty Lane to Highway 287 is closed due to an accident and broken power pole.
Alabama Power is on scene and making repairs.
Please avoid the area while crews clear debris.
LATEST STORIES:
- Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner visits Smoky Mountains, posts photos to social media
- New general manager joins Daphne Utilities
- Mobile native defies impeachment investigators
- Accident closes road, snaps power pole in Bay Minette
- Mobile Police arrest teen for making terrorist threats against schools last week