ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s a hometown hero like Jimmy Buffet or fan-favorite Widespread Panic, the Wharf Amphitheater has hosted them all and now they are being recognized as one of the best concert venues by the Academy of Country Music.

“It’s an honor,” said Kelly Powell who works at the box office. “We’ve been nominated in the past. We are in great company this year. The other venues are wonderful venues as well. We’re hoping it is our year this year.”

Also nominated: Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Morrison, CO, Saint Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL and Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX











There was little time to celebrate the nomination because Kenny Chesney tickets are on sale. The box office is staying busy and with the lineup this spring and summer they may get a whole lot busier.

“We’ve heard a lot about them,” said Eddie Galloway after buying his Chesney tickets. “They got a lot of good entertainers coming here.”

“We have a great act lineup this year,” said Powell. “Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney always brings a big crowd down here at the beach. It’s always a fun time. Keith Urban coming back.”

Empty, the theater looks massive but when the artists take the stage, “This venue, there is truly not a bad seat,” said Powell. “You feel like one of the smaller venues but we hold over ten thousand people.”

That combination may just be the ticket that gets them the ACM for the best outdoor venue in the country. The ACM’s will be handed out next month in Las Vegas.