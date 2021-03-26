Abused Foley horses take first steps to recovery

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-four hours after getting emergency medical care, tentative steps into a new life.

“We took the two worse ones,” said Janet Hein as she watched two horses being loaded into a trailer that were little more than skin and bones.

Four horses had been in a field in the Beulah Heights area of Foley. When investigators arrived, they found no food, no water, and no shelter. Their owner, Mike Houston, was arrested and charged with four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

“They’re starving to death,” Hein said. “They’re actually starving to death.”







Their new home, a short ride from the vet clinic to Willow Farms. By the time they arrived they also had new names. “Magic and Miracle, Miracle is the little mare. Magic the gelding.”

Hein is the director of Willow Farms. She has seen this kind of thing too many times. “They can waste away in no time, just a few weeks and sometimes it takes months even a year to get them back up again.”

The new additions join 22 other rescues on the farm. Magic and Miracle have a long road ahead, but Hein is hopeful they’ll make it. “They’re gonna be OK. It’s just going to take a while,” Hein said.

The two other horses that were not in as bad a shape have gone to other rescues.

If you would like to help Magic and Miracle get the care they need, go to WillowFarms Community Facebook page.