Abuse of a corpse arrest made in Daphne, former healthcare worker charged

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — 23-year-old Ashley Williams of Bay Minette recorded herself with a recently deceased resident of The Brennity assisted living facility and posted it on social media.

The video is hard to watch. In only a few seconds the woman identified as Ashley Williams is seen lifting the eyelid of a recently deceased woman and then recording herself laughing. The 23-year-old did not appear to be laughing in her mugshot after being charged with abuse of a corpse and booked into the Daphne City Jail Thursday afternoon.

An investigation started in mid-August after video surfaced on social media of a smiling Williams posing and poking fun at a deceased resident. She turned herself into authorities after warrants were signed for her arrest. After being transferred to the Baldwin County Jail Friday morning she posted a five thousand dollar bond and was released.

Executive Director of The Brennity Erin Thompson tells WKRG News Five they are aware of the arrest. In a statement she says in part:

“Our hope is for the family members of this resident to have peace and fulfillment of justice for their loved one. We will trust the process of the judicial system and offer our support in any way that we can. We still consider this a private, sensitive matter and ask for respect and privacy for the resident’s family.”

Williams was fired from the assisted living facility last month after the video was posted and the investigation initiated.

This is not Williams first run-in with the law. She has been arrested at least four times in the last five years and according to court records was out on bond on a drug charge at the time of this most recent arrest.

