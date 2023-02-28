BON SECOUR, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not often that a barge coming up a river draws such a crowd of onlookers but this particular trip has been day two years in the making.

“I’m glad for us,” said Penny Eilert. “I’m glad for all our neighbors, I’m glad for all the wildlife, I’m glad for the environment.”

A 30-foot sailboat was left abandoned on the Bon Secour River for more than two years. In the last few weeks, it had drifted just off the end of Penny and Sonny Eilert’s pier. It had become an unwelcome visitor not to mention an eyesore with calls for help going unanswered until now.

Within minutes of the barge getting in position, water was pumped from the nearly sunken vessel. The sail pulled from below and slowly but surely the boat that had been stuck in river muck and covered with barnacles for two years started to float again.

“It’s unfortunate that it took so long to happen,” says homeowner Kent Straub.

The boat had been across the river from his home before it began drifting last month.

The moment it was strapped to the side of Everett Gillis’ barge, with it’s insides still being drained of river water, well, it was one of those things no one wanted to miss. So all those onlookers on the bank of the river started pulling out their cameras and recording the event.

“It’s just a good thing that it’s gone,” said Eilert.

What had become part of the landscape for years was gone in less than an hour. A final voyage celebrated by all those who had begun to believe it would never happen.

“We’ve got our place back, it looks like it did before,” said Eilert. “The view is back.”

The cost to remove the boat was $13,800 paid by the county through a fund set up just this year for the removal of of derelict boats through the state department of conservation and natural resources.

The owner of the boat has not been found.