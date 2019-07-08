A week to stay weather aware along Baldwin beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – Coming off a holiday weekend, the beaches along Alabama’s Gulf Coast are still packed, and the possibility of a tropical system in the Gulf later this week is the farthest thing from a lot of folks’ minds.

“It’s beautiful right now,” says Joy Gordon down from Tuscaloosa.

Preston Borne is from Louisiana and knows a thing or two about tropical systems after weathering Hurricane Katrina.

“We’ve been through a lot of them and a little rain has never hurt anybody,” Borne said.



And that’s what this system will most likely be for our part of the Gulf Coast, a rainmaker.

Gulf waters are calm now, but the risk of rip currents will increase as the storm approaches. Yellow flags are expected to be replaced with red flags by Thursday warning of a higher risk of dangerous rip currents.

It may not look like it yet, but this is a week to stay weather aware.