‘A smile as big as his heart:’ COVID-19 claims Robertsdale PD corrections officer

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Flags are at half staff in Robertsdale out of respect for a life lost.

“I heard this morning he had passed away I was devastated,” says Andrea Neblett. 29-year-old Maurice Jackson was a corrections officer, a husband, a father and a friend to Robertsdale Police Cpl. Paul Overstreet. “He was a fighter. It is unfortunate that it ended the way that it did. We are all mourning. We are all grieving the loss of a great friend.”

Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack knows firsthand how serious this latest round of Covid infections is, “I’ve been going through this now for several days but I’m doing well.”

Mack says, at the bare minimum, people need to take the same precautions as when the pandemic started more than a year ago. “I do believe masks are appropriate in certain situations, especially when you are around other people. I think if you are symptomatic, quarantine, possibly get tested, but above all, I think people should consider the vaccine.”

It’s a message Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy agrees with. “The great thing about Maurice, he always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone,” as victims of the virus seem to be younger and younger.

“He was just a sweet man and his smile was as big as his heart,” Neblett said.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized. Jackson leaves behind his wife Amanda and their two children ages 9 and 4.