A police pursuit near you? Local PD’s now using app letting you know if you’re in range

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Summerdale Police Department has a new tool to keep the community safe. It’s called Digital Siren.

You download it in the App Store or on Google Play. The app lets you know if a police pursuit or any other dangerous activity is near you.

“Chases are inherently dangerous,” says Capt. Kris Baldner. “But we have to do our job as police officers, we can’t just let every bad guy go.”

That’s where the new app comes in. Officers have a panel of buttons in their car to activate the warnings, which act like Amber Alerts for anyone who has the app downloaded.

“It literally creates a bubble around that officer that pressed the button. For a pursuit it’s two miles, for a critical incident it’s a mile,” Baldner said.

The Bay Minette Police Department has also recently joined Digital Siren.