A newly paved entrance leads to an empty field, what’s in store for this property?

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s an odd sight on Highway 31. Right before you hit David’s Catfish, there’s a newly paved exit and entrance, that abruptly stops on the mud, leading only to an empty field.

News 5 went digging to find out what was in store for the lot.

You won’t find any business proposals or zoning requests with the city or county for the property, because nothing is officially in the works yet. The only public information about the property is who owns it.

News 5 went to the owner’s house in Spanish Fort. He told us they wanted “the turn-in put in so it’s there in the future when we want it.”

There is no timeline on the business plan, but he says it is a private endeavor that will likely be a self-storage facility.