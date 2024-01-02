FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The construction of a saferoom will begin in Foley this year after three years of designing.

The saferoom will cost $5.5 million. The funds come from FEMA money awarded after Hurricane Sally hit in 2020.

City of Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich said after Hurricane Sally, the city needed a safe haven for first responders.

“We saw the need for basically a safe room to house our workers but also our affiliated agencies like state troopers, sheriff’s department and other folks that help out after a natural disaster,” Hellmich said.

The saferoom has features to withstand extreme weather.

“We will have its own independent power to be rated 200 miles an hour,” Hellmich said. “It’ll have enough room instead for about 200 people; it’ll be multipurpose when it’s not in use during a disaster.”

Hellmich said the location of the saferoom is in the heart of the city.

“It’s very close to city hall right next to Poplar Street off of Highway 98 and adjacent to the Baldwin County facilities, about a quarter mile from city hall,” Hellmich said.

The saferoom is scheduled to be open by summer 2025 just in time for hurricane season.