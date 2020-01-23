A life well-lived, community says goodbye to long-time fire chief

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — For 40 years, Rabun Fire Chief Wendell Hall led his fellow firefighters into harm’s way. Wednesday, he was in front again for the last time as they passed under a huge American flag. All those firefighters now honoring him for a life well-lived.

“I don’t think anybody had a bad word to say about him,” said his cousin James White. “If they did, they didn’t know him very well.”

In a little country cemetery, they all gathered one last time to say goodbye with all the tributes you’d expect for someone who had dedicated his life to helping others. Even a flyover by a medical helicopter that hovered for a moment and then disappeared. It’s something his wife told News 5 earlier he would think he didn’t deserve. But that’s not true.

“He worked for and loved the fire department and we all love Wendell,” says Joyce Thomley.

When asked to describe Wendall Hall, people used words like great and faithful. All said he was a good man. “He’s going to be sorely missed,” says White and that may be the best tribute of all.

