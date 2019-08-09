A.J. Ganey remembered as bond set for man charged in his death

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) “It ain’t no accident. There is no way possible it was an accident.” Angry doesn’t begin to describe how Mandy Ganey feels after the loss of her son. “It was daylight and he could have seen my son on the bicycle, both of them. He was not paying attention and he didn’t care.”

20-year-old Andy A.J. Ganey was struck from behind Wednesday night by a 2002 Chevy Tahoe as he and a friend pedaled along County Road 64. Authorities identified 40-year-old Jason Hardy as the driver and charged him with homicide by vehicle. Investigators say he did not give Ganey the three-foot buffer required by law.

“It was just that man’s careless, reckless decisions he made to get in a vehicle and drive and not pay no attention,” says A.J.’s Mom.

Hardy was in court Friday afternoon for a bond hearing. Judge William Scully set bond at 25 thousand dollars with the conditions if released, he will be under house arrest, forbidden to drive and subject to random drug tests.

Scully’s decision did not go over well with A.J.’s family. A person they say deserved better. “He’ll make you laugh. He’ll help you out. He’d give the shirt off his back for you. He’s a loving boy. He had a heart of gold and it is truly not fair.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by the family to help pay for funeral expenses.