BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) A woman from Gulf Shores is facing charges of theft and animal cruelty. Baldwin County Sheriff’s investigators say 34-year-old Erica Farmer took a baby goat from Lillian without permission.

Once she got it home to show her daughter she painted it with blue shampoo and food coloring.





Farmer is charged with theft of property and animal cruelty. She has been released on a thousand dollars bond.