Foley dance studio hosts individual dance recitals amid the pandemic

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – During the coronavirus pandemic, Magnolia Dance Company did not let its dancers miss a beat.

Not only did they continue practicing via Zoom, but they also organized one-on-one, individual recitals for each child and their family to maintain safe social distancing.

“We did zoom for 10 weeks,” said Jami-Marie Owen, owner of Magnolia Dance Company. “It was a challenge for all of us. It was a learning curve. We had to completely change our teaching tactics. We had to learn to observe our children through a screen.”

For the recitals, they made it as normal as possible by having the students’ photos on the walls, full decor for their theme, and a special introduction for every child.

“These children were stars,” Owen said. “They got up there. They had confidence. They were excited. We loved it. We were proud of them for getting up there because getting up on stage by yourself, and doing a solo is intimidating. But they had the courage to do it and we were just so proud of them.”

They did the one-on-one recitals for each of their 150 dancers over seven days. That totals over 65 hours of dances and 400 different routines.

LATEST STORIES