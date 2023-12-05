SEMINOLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Seminole family is left with no home, clothes or belongings after their mobile home caught on fire Monday afternoon.

The mobile home on Browns Landing Road in Seminole caught fire Monday afternoon after a heater caught on fire in the window. The family of five who lived at the home made it out safely.

Shamicka Elliot, the homeowner, said she and her family heard a noise and went to check it out.

“The room was just glowing orange, and I opened the door, and the wall was completely engulfed in flames,” Elliot said.

Her teenage daughter called 911, and the Seminole Fire Department arrived within minutes, but the home was not able to be saved.

“Right now, my heart is really just so heavy with pain for my children, to see the look on their faces and to know that we can’t just go clean it up and say, ‘OK, let’s move back home.’ There is no home to take them to,” Elliot said.

Elliot said the only things that remain in the home are memories and the holidays may look different due to the circumstances.

“We have small children,” Elliot said. “We have a 15-year-old and a 1-year-old, and they deserve gifts, and it’s just hard to tell them that there may not be any this year.”

Elliot, her husband and three daughters are staying with a relative until they can figure out further living arrangements. The Elliots are also active members at their church, Turning Point Church. Any clothing donations to help the family out can be dropped off at Turning Point or Seminole Serendipity Shop.