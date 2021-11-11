A child’s take on Veterans Day in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) From a child’s perspective a parade is about fun but on Veterans Day, “I want to celebrate the veterans and I want candy,” says 8-year-old Olivia Davis. For her, it is the “veterans” part of the parade that means the most. “I think how one day I want to grow up and be like them.”

That is music to the ears of Air Force Veteran Russ Bailey. “I get a little full of emotion seeing all this especially the young people marching and doing their part. Hopefully, they are our future for our nation,” he says.



Veterans honored with a parade in Foley Thursday.

It’s like that for a lot of veterans. “We love our country and we support it,” says Navy veteran Steve Brana. “I would do it again if I could.”

Parades can bring out the kid in all of us. “I was raised right,” says Melanie Dawne. “I was raised to love America and to appreciate our veterans.”

This parade, wrapped in red, white and blue, is a salute to everyone that served, everyone who sacrificed for the love of country.

“I love it,” says Dawne. “It never gets old celebrating America and our amazing country.”