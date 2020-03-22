Baldwin County equine group offers horse therapy to people during the COVID-19 crisis

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — We could all use a little therapy right now, as we tackle yet another week during the coronavirus crisis. One Baldwin County group is using a unique approach through horses to spread peace versus fear during this time of the unknown.

Relaxation. Something we can all use a little more of right now during the COVID-19 crisis.

“People have always had a fear of the unknown and the anxiety that goes along with that. Anxiety kind of skyrockets times of transition like this. So if anything we’ve been receiving more calls,” Kari Whatley, The Equine Therapy Group Foundation.

More calls and sessions for the Equine Therapy Group Foundation in Stapleton are giving people an outdoor adventure to escape the frightening spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s normal to have anxiety at times like this, but if you keep taking care of yourself, keep doing the basics like you usually do like have a routine, get out and exercise, dance around the house with your kids. Just with the unknown, we are trying to figure out and solve things that haven’t happened yet. It’s very difficult to solve a problem that hasn’t happened yet,” said Whatley.

While many doors are closing across the Gulf Coast, practicing isolation and social distancing. Equine Therapy Foundation is still open and following health guidelines, offering a calm and open environment to just clear your mind and be at peace.

“All of our sessions take place outside. So while we’re taking precautions, social distancing and hand sanitizing. We are outside and are able to continue with the individual, and family sessions,” said Whatley.

Whatley said horses are therapeutic and help bring out an ability to get back in a tranquil space.

“Horses are actually pretty cool. They’ll take deep breathes with you and kind of reflect back to your energy levels. So, if you get really relaxed, they’ll actually fall asleep,” said Whatley.

For more information on how to get involved visit the Equine Therapy Group Foundation online.

